Arsenal are headed Tyneside on Sunday, and ahead of the big match, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe met the media earlier today. During his weekly Friday news conference, Howe gave updates on the two Jacobs- Jacob Ramsey (ankle/foot) and Jacob Murphy (Achilles). We’ll start with the former, who is looking at a return right after the international break.

Arsenal FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Sept. 28, 4:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Newcastle United

Premier League Standing, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 10pts, WWLWD Newcastle 13th, 6pts, DLDWD

Google Result Probability Arsenal FC 44% Draw 28% Newcastle United 28%

Newcastle United Team News

“I think his recovery is going really well,” Howe said a few hours ago. “He’s on the grass, working hard, building his fitness. The plan, I think, was that it would be the first game after the international break. If it’s anything other than that, then of course, he is ahead of schedule.”

Moving on to the latter Jacob, he is passed fit to feature here.

“Jacob is doing OK – it is an [Achilles] issue we are managing,” Howe said. “He is fit and available, but some days he has been sore, so we are just trying to manage his load.” So may

And on Tuesday, Howe gave an update on the Yoane Wissa situation, as he continues rehabbing his knee injury.

“He’s receiving treatment, and no operation is needed,” Howe said. “I think we’re looking at the other side of the international break. We hope he can be fit and available for that first game.”

Elsewhere Anthony Gordon returns from suspension while Fabian Schar (head/face injury) is still a week or two away from returning.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories