Arsenal FC head to Newcastle United on Wednesday for the second of their two-legged League Cup semifinal tie. While Mikel Arteta and his men will indeed play to win, we just don’t think they’ll go over-the-top all out in doing so. The Gunners are the only team that has a realistic chance of catching Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, and after competing for the league title the past two seasons, but ultimately falling short, they’ll be locked in on trying to finally close that deal this season.

Not to mention they’re through to the UEFA Champions League next round, as auto-qualifiers, and thus, they can skip the playoff round of continental competition.

Arsenal FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal, Leg 2/2, Newcastle leads 2-0 on aggregate

Kick: Wed. Feb. 5, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle United

How They Got Here:

Arsenal- Quarterfinals: Crystal Palace 3-2, Round of 16: Preston 3-0, Third Round: Bolton 5-1

Newcastle United- Quarterfinals: Brentford 3-1, Round of 16: Chelsea 32-0, Third Round: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Second Round: Nottm Forest 1-1 (4-3 penalties)

However, the league is what they really want, and they’ll go all in on that. Declan Rice said it best yesterday: “Liverpool, credit to them, they’ve been really, really good so far, they’ve got top players and it’s down to us to hunt them.

“They’ve got themselves in this position, so respect to them, but we obviously know the goal we want and that’s to hunt them down and to win the Premier League. That’s what we want to do. There’s still a long way to go, there’s still so many games to play, but we need to stay positive and keep taking each game as it comes. I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

In other words, expect some squad rotation here. Not a weakened side but any means, but a bit of rest for some of the starters.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle (EFL Cup Semifinals)

Neto; Thomas Partey, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling

