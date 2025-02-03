Arsenal FC at Newcastle United Team News (EFL Cup Semifinals)

Newcastle United have to like their chances of getting a trophy in the EFL/League/Carabao Cup. They have a 2-0 lead over Arsenal FC on aggregate from the road leg, and it means that they can play somewhat loose and relaxed here in midweek.

Actually, it might even be best for both sides if Newcastle marches on, eliminating the Gunners in the process.

Arsenal FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal, Leg 2/2, Newcastle leads 2-0 on aggregate

Kick: Wed. Feb. 5, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle United

How They Got Here:

Arsenal- Quarterfinals: Crystal Palace 3-2, Round of 16: Preston 3-0, Third Round: Bolton 5-1

Newcastle United- Quarterfinals: Brentford 3-1, Round of 16: Chelsea 32-0, Third Round: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Second Round: Nottm Forest 1-1 (4-3 penalties)

After all, the Gunners probably want to go all in on trying to catch Liverpool at the top of the league table. And this tournament could prove a distraction for them, as they work towards trying to end their Premier League title drought.

Declan Rice said it best after the 5-1 whooping of Manchester City:

“We will be there, and we will keep pushing. We do need others to help us, but we know what the goal is and that’s to hunt them down and win the Premier League.”

Team News for Both Sides

With the weekend’s action now completed, we can safely say that there are no fresh injury concerns for either team. David Raya was a doubt before the demolishing of City, but he was just fine and started the match.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories