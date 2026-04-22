By the time you read this, Arsenal may be in second place. They would lose top of the table position via second or third tie-breaker, sure, but what a collapse! There is still time to turn it around, and clinch the Premier League title somehow, but if Manchester City wins out, well, there is nothing the Gunners can do except surpass in City in goal differential or goals scored. So they’ll just have to win bigger than City do, down the stretch. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta badly needs Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber to return from injury as soon as possible.

Let’s get you updated on all three, right now.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. April 25, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

Premier League Standings, Form: Arsenal 1st, 70 pts, WWWLL Newcastle United 14th, 42 pts WWLLL

Google Result Probability Arsenal 65% Draw 20% Newcastle United 15%

Arsenal Team News

It’s not the easiest task in the world to do, given how Arteta typically says next to nothing when it comes to injury information.

Saka has not featured since the League Cup final loss to City, having suffered an Achilles injury. He’s missed the last four games and has yet to return to training. Moving on to Timber, he’s been out for a month, with an ankle injury, but he’s nearing a return. After missing the last six games, he could be in contention to feature on Saturday.

Moving on to Calafiori, he’s missed the past two games with an unspecified/undisclosed injury, and he’s doubtful again here. While not much is known about his problem, it is also not though to be serious. He could be back soon.

And then finally, Mikel Merino is likely to return to action this season, but it won’t be until May.

If Arsenal do in fact end up blowing the title race this season, what a soul-crusher that would be for Gooners everywhere.

It would mark four straight runner-up finishes; four years of being “Almost Men.” It’s like you could call them “Almosenal FC.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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