No matter how you try to spin it, Arsenal simply parked the bus yesterday, in the 2-0 EFL Cup Final loss to Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta was simply content to just sit far back and bunker down, and not attack at all. Arsenal basically quasi-conceded the League Cup to Manchester City on Sunday, and in doing so, ended their quadruple hopes. Not that a quad was likely going to happen anyway, as no one has ever done it before, but still. Now comes the final international break of the campaign, and with it, we let you where the squad stands, injury and fitness wise. We have four players to cover: Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino.

Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber

Arteta gave a brief update on both of these guys on Friday, saying: “We have another session, so let’s see if they can make it.” Neither one made the matchday squad this past weekend, but if they were close to match fitness, as Arteta implied there on Friday, then they shoud be back for the next match, after the internationals are over.

It stands to reason, right? I guess we’ll see. Odegaard is dealing with a nagging knee injury while Timber has an ankle/foot injury that has proven difficult to shake.

Expected Return Date: TBD/Maybe the FA Cup Quarterfinal at Southampton Apr. 4

Eberechi Eze

Eze reportedly has a knock, and if that is indeed all it is, then he should return for the next match, because “knocks” aren’t serious. But again, we’ll see.

Expected Return Date: TBD/Maybe the FA Cup Quarterfinal at Southampton Apr. 4

Mikel Merino

Spanish midfielder is long shut down for the season.

Expected Return Date: 2026-27 season

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

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Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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