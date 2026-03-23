Happy final international break of the 2025-26 season, Manchester United supporters. Having been eliminated early from the FA Cup, United won’t be back in competitive action for another three weeks. Leeds United comes to town on Monday night, April 13 for a league fixture, and that gives plenty of time for their injured quartet: Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, to get better.

We’ll cover all of them here, plus the suspended Harry Maguire, which, simply put, only adds to the brewing selection crisis in the back line.

Noussair Mazraoui

The defender missed both Friday’s draw at Bournemouth and Wednesday’s training session, due to an unspecified illness. Carrick described him, at the prematch press conference as “just ill,” adding “he just wasn’t feeling too good today.”

So he should be fine for the next match.

Expected Return Date: at home versus Leeds United, April 13

Matthijs de Ligt

The Dutchman is dealing with a nagging lower back problem that has turned out to be worse than what we thought in the beginning.

“It’s similar really, and frustrating for Matta,” said interim manager Michael Carrick on Wednesday.

“He’s obviously trying to work to get back, but it’s just the back issue, really, that’s proving difficult. We’ll keep working as hard to get him back as quickly as we can.”

The timeline for his return has been moved back a few times already.

Expected Return Date: at home versus Leeds United, April 13

Harry Maguire

The English central defender sent off during Friday night’s 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium. In drawing a red card, he’s now suspended for the next match.

Expected Return Date: at Chelsea, April 18

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine has a foot problem. Initially, it was thought that he might only miss one game, but obviously that turned out to not be. It’s a bummer because the central defender has been very injury-riddled during his time at United.

Expected Return Date: at home versus Leeds United, April 13

Patrick Dorgu

Out with a thigh injury for the past couple months, the wing back/midfielder still has a bit to go yet on his injury comeback.

“Patrick is a bit further down the line,” Carrick said at a press conference last week.

Expected Return Date: at home versus Brentford, April 27

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

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Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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