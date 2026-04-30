Saturday brings another edition of what has been “The Game,” traditionally, in English football over the years- Manchester United versus Liverpool. Of course, in the mid to late 2010s and early 2020s, “The Game” became Liverpool versus Manchester City instead. And this year, it was obviously Manchester City versus Arsenal instead. But, this match is always huge, every season, every meeting, regardless of where the two sides sit in the standings, at the time. United, who took the previous meeting, at Anfield on Oct. 19, have four unavailable concerns here- Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 3rd, Old Trafford

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 34% Draw 25% Man United win 41%

PL Standing: Man United 3rd, 61 pts Liverpool 4th, 58 pts

Man United Team News

If the Red Devils do win on Sunday, and complete the league double over Liverpool, it would mark the first time that they have done so since 2015-16. Let’s get you to speed on the injury/fitness situation, starting with Cunha.

He returned to ful training on Thursday, having missed out on Monday night, due to a sore hip flexor. So he’ll be fine to feature here although there is a new injury concern in Luke Shaw. The English left back has of course endured a very injury prone career, but this season has gone differently for him.

He’s been fit enough to play 34 games, but couldn’t finish out against Brentford, after going down and hobbling off in the second half.

We should have more clarity from interim manager Michael Carrick tomorrow on his situation, but don’t expect him to be in the squad on Sunday. This might also affect his national team service for the World Cup. He does have an elite individual history with Three Lions.

Elsewhere Lisandro Martinez will finish serving out his three match ban here, and then be eligible again for the next match after this one.

As for De Ligt (lower back), it really is 50/50 on whether or not he plays again this season. He was recently pictured training outdoors again on grass, so that’s a good sign.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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