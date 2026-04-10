Finally! Manchester United will FINALLY return to action on Monday night, when Leeds United comes to Old Trafford for a renewal of the Roses Rivarly. And if you’re tracking this at home, yes that is a whopping 24 days between matches. Going three whole weeks, and change, without competing is very rare in this age of extreme fixture congestion. United didn’t have European football this season, and they were eliminated from the FA Cup right at entry, so hence the long layoff. All the added time off gave players like summer striker signings Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko a greater chance to heal up and get fully match fit.

Manchester United vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Monday, April 13, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

War of the Roses History: go here

United Links: Full United Injury List More on Mbeumo and Sesko

PL Position: Manchester United 3rd, 55 points Leeds United 15th, 33 points

Google’s Result Probably Manchester United 60% Draw 22% Leeds United win 18%

Man United Team News

Mbeumo and Sesko are only dealing with knocks, so they should be fine for Monday night. Meanwhile the oft-injured Lisandro Martinez is expected to return here, as he’s missed the last few matches due to a claf/shin/heel problem.

Elsewhere the timeline for De Ligt and his lower back problem is now further delayed, once again. And with Patrick Dorgu, it’s the same deal regarding his thigh injury- his timeline for return is also delayed.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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