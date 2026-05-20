Michael Carrick is expected to sign a two-year deal, with an option of one additional year, to become the permanent manager at Manchester United. Carrick, 44, absolutely impressed the club’s hierarchy (and the players) during his stint as interim boss this season. It has been widely reported that this deal will get done, but we’re still awaiting the official confirmation, which may actually come before the Championship Sunday clash at Brighton.

Carrick is the main team news item to cover, but we also finally got closure on Matthijs de Ligt for this season.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 24, 4pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

Premier League Position: Manchester United- clinched 3rd place

Brighton- 7th, eliminated from UCL qualification but in line for UEL qualifying

Google Result Probability: Manchester United win 36% Draw 24% Brighton win 50%

Man United Team News

Trying non-surgical treatment for his lower back problem didn’t work, so he had a corrective procedue done instead.

“Matthijs has undergone successful surgery to address a back injury,” the statement reads in part. “Having diligently worked throughout his rehab process, the decision was made that a corrective procedure was the best course of action.”

De Ligt, who has been out since November, will miss out on featuring for the Netherlands in the World Cup. He’ll be back early next season. It had been obvious, for weeks upon months already, his season was over, but it wasn’t until five days ago that we finally got the confirmation.

And then the final fitness related note for this match, Benjamin Sesko is a strong doubt, with a foot injury. Given how this match is dead rubber for United (they’ll finish third no matter what happens), he’ll sit out here.

The actual main United storyline for this match is Bruno Fernandes. He’s level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for most single season Premier League assists. Perhaps he’ll get one more and have the mark all to himself after this game? By the way, Bruno has collected the Football Writers Association Player of the Year Award.

So congratulations to him

While this match is dead rubber for United, it is absolutely critical for Brighton. They currently hold the final Europa League qualification slot, but need a result on Sunday to maintain it.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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