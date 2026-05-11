Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford scored much more than the game-winning goal for FC Barcelona today. Nine minutes in, Rashford achieved a scoring strike that proved to be the decisive blow for the La Liga title race.

Ferran Torres added another goal, nine minutes in, and Barcelona beat Real Madrid, at the Camp Nou, to become champions of the top flight.

FC Barcelona at Alaves FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. May 13, 9:30, Mendizorrotza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Alaves 18th, 37 pts, DLWLD FC Barcelona 1st, Campeones!

Google Result Probability: Alaves win 31% Draw 25% FC Barcelona win 44%

Beating your El Clasico arch-rivals, at home, to win silverware is as special as it gets. If this is indeed the end of the Rashford loan deal, then it’s truly a storybook ending.

When the season concludes, Barca have the option to convert his loan deal into a permanent one, for the price of £26 million. However, it remains to be seen what will actually happen.

According to reports, United are not interested in re-integrating him into their first team, after he fell out of favor with then manager Ruben Amorim.

And earlier today Rashford expressed his interest in extending his stay in Catalonia.

The forward did so in a very colorful way, stating that although he’s not a magician, if he were, he would perform a magic trick that kept him at the Catalan Club.

“I don’t know,” he said to reporters, when asked if he will still be with the Blaugranes next year. “I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay.

“We will see.”

However, in an interview with ESPN after the match, Rashford was more vague about his future.

“This is the perfect way I want it to end,” the native Mancunian said. “I’m very happy, I just want to enjoy today.

“I live in the moment. At the end of the season we will see. I came here to win and we do this, so I’m very happy.”

There have been reports indicating that Rashford is willing to take a pay cut in order to convert his loan deal (with the now reigning champions) into a permanent arrangement.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Rashford said.

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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