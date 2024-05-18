It is official now- Roberto de Zerbi is leaving Brighton & Hove Albion once the season concludes, with the Championship Sunday clash at home against Manchester United. The club statements have already been released,. so now the question must be asked- where does he go next? What is leaving the Seagulls for?

Immediate speculation pointed to Bayern Munich, but that is not to be. According to all parties involved, via multiple reports, the two sides figured out awhile ago that they won’t be joining forces.

Brighton & Hove Albion has confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 18, 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United FYIs

Championship Sunday Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 8th, 57 pts, WLLDW Brighton 10th, 48 pts, LDWLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 31% Draw 23% Brighton 46%

So with that in mind, we looked at where else De Zerbi could be headed.

Chelsea-

There are Blues supporters online thinking this is the play, but it is actually quite unlikely. Pochettino will most likely see out his deal, which has one season left yet. And you all remember the last time Chelsea hired Brighton’s manager. It didn’t turn out well!

Man United-

Not sure they actually even know what they’re doing yet on Erik ten Hag; among other things.

Still can’t help but put forth the potential idea of shifting over to the opposite touchline tomorrow! Not likely going to happen though.

FC Barcelona-

See above, they still have no clue what they are doing with their own managerial situation right now. So how can we speculate on who they might hire as a replacement for Xavi?

Juventus-

The most likely destination, as De Zerbi returns to his homeland to manage the country’s most historically successful and powerful club.

Napoli-

Another strong possibility, if he is serious about going back home. They won the league title last season, but the follow up season was a disaster and the gig is open now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories