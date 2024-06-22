Bayern Munich Will Double Salary of Michael Olise

Bayern Munich say “O’zapft is” on their summer transfer window with the addition of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. Bayern beat the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United (who they also beat in the UEFA Champions League this past season) and Newcastle United in this transfer battle. on Wednesday night.

It’s not signed, sealed and delivered just yet, but it’s going to happen- Olise is moving to Munich.





So embrace the festive vibes of Oktoberfest here in June, raise your marzen, have a bratwurst and nibble on some roasted almonds.

For Olise, it is definitely a time to get festive, as Bayern are set to double his wages.

Check out this excerpt from the Daily Mirror:

The winger agreed a new deal less than 12 months ago at Selhurst Park to take his pay up to £100,000-per-week. That figure is now expected to more than double at the Allianz Arena, with the France under-21 international to take home £220k-a-week according to the Daily Mail.

If you’re Olise or someone close to him, prost to that! There are, of course, many reasons to leave Crystal Palace and join Bayern Munich, but a salary offer like this is of course right near the top.

And it is easy to see why Olise decided Bayern was the better option than any of those potential Premier League suitors.

