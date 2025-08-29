Chelsea have a UEFA Champions League schedule, in the League Phase that’s a pretty tough slate, for pretty much anybody. There is no such thing as the “group of death” in this new UCL format, or even a true “group” for that matter. However, this kind of schedule evokes the same kind of vibes as “the group of death.” Chelsea’s confirmed fixture list for the UCL includes FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, two of the richest, most powerful clubs in the world.

Chelsea FC vs Fulham

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 30 12:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

On top of all that, there is also Napoli, Ajax and Benfica on the docket ahead. Playing a schedule like this is certainly a double-edged sword. On one hand, it means the Blues will be battle-tested.

But on the other hand, advancing through to the next phase will be made all the more challenging.

Chelsea FC 25-26 UCL League Phase Fixtures

Home

AFC Ajax, Pafos FC, FC Barcelona, S.L. Benfica

Away

SSC Napoli, Qarabag FK, Bayern Munich, Atalanta BC

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories