Chelsea FC are currently in the midst of a stretch of London derbies. They opened the season with a goalless draw at home with Crystal Palace on Aug 17. Last Friday, they destroyed West Ham United 5-1, and this Saturday brings a visit from close neighbors Fulham FC.

After the international break, they’ll head to Brentford FC. And then finally, on September 20, they’ll visit Manchester United, at that will mark their first match this season versus a non-London term.

Fulham Road Derby

Chelsea FC vs Fulham

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 30 12:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probabilities: Chelsea FC win 63% Draw 21% Fulham FC 16%

In terms of looking at the first team prediction, let’s start with central defense. We’re thinking Wesley Fofana will start over Josh Acheampong while Tosin Adarabioyo could be considered for a first team assignment as well. Blues boss Enzo Maresca may have a decision to make at right back too- Reece James or Malo Gusto.

And with that said, let’s take a look at who should fill out the rest of the first 11, which should be in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Fulham

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

