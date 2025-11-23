Chelsea vs Barcelona Predicted Starting XIs (Champions League)

Chelsea FC hosts FC Barcelona in a “circle the date” kind of match on Tuesday night. On paper, this is certainly a mouth-watering fixture, and the overall highlight of the continental competiton schedule that evening. It is not the overall top fixture of the next round of UCL action though- that honor belongs to Bayern Munich at Arsenal FC, and don’t worry, we’ll preview that one eventually.

For now, let’s talk Blues versus Barca, two big money clubs that looked really good in getting Ws yesterday.

UCL Matchday 5 FYIs

FC Barcelona at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: 8pm local, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides Team News Starting XI Predictions

UCL Standings: FC Barcelona 11th 7pts Chelsea FC 12th 7 pts

What is the strongest possible first team that Hansi Flick and Enzo Maresca could pick for this match? We think it looks like this, FWIW.

Starting XI Predictions

Barcelona

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Marc Casado; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro; Marc Guiu

