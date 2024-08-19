Atletico Madrid have named their squad for their season opening La Liga match against Villarreal later tonight, and it surprisingly includes Joao Felix. We say this is surprising, because the Joao Felix returning to Chelsea narrative has progressed well beyond just simple speculation now.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano just posted a new update, a few minutes ago, and you can see that below.

?? EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on João Félix deal! Talks are at final stages to get it sealed soon. Verbal agreement almost done with Atlético, final details on structure being completed. TOTAL agreement with João on personal terms as he wants #CFC return. Almost there. pic.twitter.com/J9lqX4GzBO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024

The 24-year-old Portugese forward spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea, and obviously, it was a good fit for all involved.

Felix has already agreed personal terms, and if the talks are indeed in final stages, then this should all get wrapped up soon.

Joao Felix, who scored four times while making 16 appearances for Chelsea, spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he scored seven times in 30 appearances. This finalizing deal is understood to be entirely separate from the Conor Gallagher negotiations between the two clubs.

Lord only knows what is going to happen there, but here is a link to the latest on that.

The Felix acquisition, or basically re-acquisition, would most likely force Raheem Sterling out the exit door. Honestly, it sounds like Sterling has one foot out already.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

