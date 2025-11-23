FC Barcelona at Chelsea FC is the standout fixture of Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League slate, no doubt about it. It’s also a match with a pretty extensive injury/fitness concern list, so let’s get straight into it, starting with Reece James. The oft-injured Chelsea captain left the 2-0 win over Burnley FC early yesterday, igniting injury concerns.

That’s understandable, given his injury-prone history. However, he is fine. Blues boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that the subbing off was pre-planned.

UCL Matchday 5 FYIs

FC Barcelona at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: 8pm local, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

UCL Standings: FC Barcelona 11th 7pts Chelsea FC 12th 7 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Speaking of planned absences, such is the case with another Chelsea defender- Wesley Fofana. He was held out of the league fixture simply for precautionary reasons. Also, in case you missed it, Cole Palmer was on his way to returning from a nagging groin injury this week/weekend, until…he suffered a freak accident with his toe.

The injury is bad enough to keep him out for another full week.

Shifting gears to Barca, Pedri, who has been battling a muscular problem since the El Clasico loss, was once hopeful to be available to feature on Tuesday night. Not going to happen now. Meanwhile Marcus Rashford is a doubt, due an unspecified illness, witjh Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi, remaining out as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

