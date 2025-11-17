Chelsea Predicted Starting XI at Burnley FC

Chelsea FC have certainly had a very busy international break, with lots of injury/fitness news to cover. Overall, the situation that emerged from this FIFA window was largely positive for the southwest London club. It’s really more about minutes management and precautionary action than it is actual injury issues. Enzo Fernandez will no doubt have a major workload going forward, as always, but now even more so with Romeo Lavia being out injured again. As Enzo pulled out of international duty with Argentina, to rest his knee, we think he’ll sit out the lunchtime fixture at Burnley FC next weekend.

Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov. 22, 12:30 pm, Turf Moor, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Full Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 63% Burnley FC win 22% Draw 15%

PL Form: Chelsea WWLWW 3rd, 20 pts Wolves LWWLL 17th, 10 pts

We do think Pedro Neto will shake off his groin problem though, and find his way into the first team at the Turf Moor. While Benoit Badiashile and Cole Palmer are moving closer towards a return, reportedly, this match still comes too early for them.

Predicted Starting XI at Burnley

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo; Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho; Jamie Gittens

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

