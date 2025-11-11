Chelsea FC are certainly one of the most perplexing teams in the Premier League. They currently sit third in the table, and this season has the Blues’ adjusted goal differential has improved. For the ’24-’25 season, the adjusted goal differential was plus-0.56. This year, it’s plus-0.72. However, they do have an injury-riddled squad right now, and that includes big money players like Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer and more.

Maybe this side could be performing at an even higher level, if it were not for all the injuries. However, it is what it is, and we’re here to let you know when it might get better.

Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto

Here is what Blues boss Enzo Maresca said on Saturday, after the win over Wolves: “Neto and Fernandez did ask for a change… Pedro for a groin problem and Enzo for the knee, so we will have to see how they are.”

Both are still undergoing assessment, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Romeo Lavia

Move over Christian Pulisic, I think we have a new most oft-injured player in Chelsea history. Although with Pulisic it was more about the cycle of his getting injured and then coming back repeating itself a lot. With Lavia, it’s fewer incidences but they lead to longer layoffs.

Here is what Maresca said on Friday, regarding Lavia’s thigh injury: “We don’t have an update at the moment. We need to wait still some hours to do all the checks he needs. For sure, he has an injury. It’s a shame because we are trying to minimise minutes for him, even with that, he is injured again. But we need to persist until we find the right solution for him.”

No timeline of return for Lavia.

Cole Palmer

The southwest London club is still going day by day with their talismanic forward, in regards to his groin injury. However, Blues supporters should not expect him back for the next match. It’s more likely, if we had to estimate, he returns some time in December.

Benoit Badiashile

He has an unspecified injury, but he should be back once the November internationals are over. Expect him to be in the squad that faces Burnley. Levi Colwill and Dario Essugo will not be, as they remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees. Mykhailo Mudryk won’t either, as he’s indefinitely suspended.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United

FC Barcelona Aston Villa Newcastle United Everton FC

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post

Related Posts via Categories