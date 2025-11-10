Arsenal did not break the consecutive clean sheets record (more on that here) on Saturday, when it was right there for the taking, as Sunderland scored on them; twice actually. The Gunners will just have to settle for sharing the scoreless streak record. The Gunners didn’t get a win either, as they had to settle for a draw with the surprisingly surging Black Cats. However, they sit top of the table at the November international break. And as it is an international break, it’s time to take at the injury situation. So let’s see where we currently stand with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke.

Kai Havertz

The versatile German midfielder/forward has been out for awhile, with a knee injury but he’s not too far off from returning.

“Let’s see how he absorbs the load first when he starts to train with us,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday. “And when he’s done that, obviously we’re going to have to, especially in the first few weeks, keep an eye on him to manage the amount of minutes and when we play him.”

Havertz could be back in late November or early December.

Gabriel Jesus

Another forward with a knee injury, Jesus could be back in the new year. Optimistically, it could be early in the new year.

“It’s about making the steps day-by-day in a different surrounding,” Arteta said during his weekly news conference on Friday.

“He’s been doing everything on his own; now he’s got very competitive players around him, and let’s see how he copes with that. But he’s full of energy.”

Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke

Ahead of the draw with Sunderland, Arteta provided a blanket statement that covers all four of these players: “I cannot confirm all of [them are out this weekend], but you are not far off. Some of them, all of them, [could be available after the break], I don’t know. There are a lot of things that have to happen in the next two weeks, and everything has to be perfect, but I think we’ll be very close.”

Pretty vague and non-committal to be sure, but what else would you expect? Arsenal in the Arteta era have never been forthcoming or transparent about injury information. Odegaard and Noni have knee injuries while Gyokeres and Martinelli are undisclosed/unspecified.

Yes, “undisclosed/unspecified” are indeed staples of Arteta’s Arsenal press conferences. As for when this quartet might return to action, well, let’s revisit that when the internationals wind down on the next match is approaching.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United

FC Barcelona Aston Villa Newcastle United Everton FC

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories