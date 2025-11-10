Manchester United headed into the international break in a pretty decent spot, all things considered, but then the injury bug bit again. This time, it’s striker Benjamin Sesko, who left the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur early, after having suffered a knee injury.

It’s too bad because United were actually starting to build some momentum here, as they’re undefeated in their last five (3W2D) and just one point outside the top four.

They’re actually level with Tottenham on points, who hold the fifth place slot currently, but lag behind in goal differential.

With Sesko, we don’t know what’s going on yet. After receiving treatment on the pitch, he was able to walk off without assistance, and that’s encouraging. After scans are done to assess the damage, we’ll know more about a timeline for potential report.

Kobbie Mainoo

The defensive midfelder missed the trip to London due to an unspecified knock. And his unavailability could have potentially led to the end of United’s famous 88 year, 4,300+ game streak of naming at least one academy grad to every matchday squad.

However, Jack Fletcher was included in the squad, and the record still remains.

Lisandro Martinez

Once we’re back from the internationals, we should see Lucha eased back into the team. After all, this has been the future target since the last international break.

