Benjamin Sesko, at least so far, has had a rough start to life at Manchester United. Things got even worse on Saturday, as he suffered a knee injury during a challenge by Tottenham Hotspur central defender Micky van de Ven. Having come on for his fourth substitute appearance of the Premier League season in the 58′, he had to leave the 2-2 draw with Spurs after 30 minutes of action.

The good news is that he was able to walk off on his own accord, after receiving treatment on the pitch.

In the postgame press conference however, United manager Ruben Amorim expressed concern about the issue, which he confirmed was a knee injury.

“We have to check,” Amorim said to his post match news conference. “He has something in his knee, so let’s see. We think he has a problem.”

“It’s the knee and we never know.”

Sesko only has two goals and one assist in 10 league appearances this season. That’s obviously not the kind of return you would expect on a $97,000,000 investment, as that’s what United paid RB Leipzig for him in the summer transfer window.

Amorim integrated Sesko into the team slowly, with the striker only playing substitute minutes in the early going of the season. He then later worked his way into more starting assignments.

“I think that (Sesko’s lack of goals scored) is not the biggest concern now,” Amorim said in response to a reporter question.

“I’m more concerned with an injury because it’s in the knee and I don’t know [how serious it is].”

At least the November international break is here now, to give Sesko added recovery time. Obviously, there is no time table for his recovery right now, as they haven’t done the diagnostics yet.

Up next for United is a clash against Everton on Nov. 24.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

