Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Tottenham Hotspur

What a difference being healthy makes! Manchester United have a nearly fully fit squad, heading into the Saturday lunchtime fixture at Tottenham Hotspur. Lisandro Martinez is their only injury concern, and has been that only absentee in recent weeks. The result is a major uptick in form, which has seen them go undefeated in their last four league contests. United are now back on the first page of the standings, and working towards getting back into continental competition for next season.

Man United at Tottenham

Kickoff: Saturday Nov. 8, 1230pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News for Both: go here

Starting XI Predicts: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

League Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 6th, 17 pts, DWLWL Man United 8th, LWWWD

Google Probability: Man United win 40% Draw 26% Tottenham win 34%

A win at Tottenham, a side very close but still ahead of them in the table, would certainly make a solid statement on Saturday.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha

