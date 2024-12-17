For Tottenham Hotspur, it feels like this season has been a year long injury crisis, and now they have to worry about Destiny Udogie too. The stellar fullback has a thigh problem that makes him doubtful for Thursday’s League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United. Udogie is one of Spurs’ best players, so this is the last thing they need right now.

And what is going at White Hart Lane this season, in regards to injuries with that part of the body.

EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick: Thurs. December 19, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

How They Got Here:

Manchester United- Leicester City 5-2 (round of 16), Barnsley 7-0 (third round)

Tottenham Hotspur- Manchester City 2-1 (round of 16), Coventry 2-1 (third round)

Team News for Both Sides

They have five players who are currently out with hamstring injuries: Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies. Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) and Mikey Moore (unspecified illness) remain sidelined as well. However, there is some good news- Yves Bissouma will be back from suspension here.

Shifting gears to United, Mason Mount (leg) is a fresh injury concern here, and likely to miss out. Noussair Mazraoui is also a new fitness problem (knock), but he is expected to be passed fit to feature in the midweek clash.

Finally, we can stop pretending now Jonny Evans is day to day with whatever undisclosed, unspecified injury he has. Evans actually belongs in the out indefinitely, long-term injury absentee category.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories