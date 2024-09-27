A draw with FC Twente?! Yikes, you just can’t do that if you’re Manchester United. Even though they played a weakened side, as it was the Europa League, a draw with a club that much smaller than you, from a league that is that much smaller than yours. Will they rebound against Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday?

Manager Erik ten Hag is already under fire again, so he really needs a win here.

Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Sept 29, 4:30, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 33% Man United 42% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLLW, 7pts, 10th Man United WLLWD, 7 pts, 11th

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the strongest possible lineup that he could select, in order to get the three points. No, we did not include Marcus Rashford in that.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Joshua Zirkzee

