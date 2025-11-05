On Monday, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 rout of FC Copenhagen, Spurs boss Thomas Frank indicated that Djed Spence and Mo Kudus were both nursing minor injuries. He expected both to feature in the continental clash, saying: “Djed and Mo got a knock.

They could and should be available for tomorrow.” Spence was, and he came on in the 73′ on Tuesday night. Kudus was left out of the matchday squad entirely, and thus, he’s a doubt for Saturday against Manchester United.

If Kudus can’t go, then that certainly changes the complexion of this match.

The only other Tottenham team news item here is Lucas Bergvall. We now officially know that he’s got a concussion. Frank confirmed that on Monday:

“Lucas got a concussion, which was probably pretty obvious from the footage. Big praise to the medical team, because it’s a tricky situation to be in when it’s two minutes into a game. So, well done to them because it’s the player’s health that’s the most important thing.”

Bergvall is now in concussion protocol, so he’ll miss out here. Otherwise the Spurs injury situation remains the same. Shifting gears to United, they are near full fitness, with the one exception being central defender Lisandro Martinez.

Ruben Amorim gave an update on him a few days ago:

“He wants to go to this one, he is not going to, he is going to take time. He started training with us, but we had to change some things in the exercise for him, so slowly he is going to get better. He is really good. He gives us that edge in every training session.”

Martinez should be good to go after the internationals later on this month.

