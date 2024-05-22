Indy 500 Takes Nationalism Up to Jingoism, and Beyond

With the 107th Indy 500 coming up on Sunday, we re-publish this piece from the 102nd running of the Indy 500. Enjoy!

You know what patriotism is. You’re familiar with nationalism. But you might not know what the term is for when patriotism and nationalism combine, get put on steroids and multiplied to the 10th power. That is a phenomenon known as jingoism.

This is a very hot topic right now, as the NFL just decided to take a position on the Star Spangled Banner issue and go full on #MAGA #AmericaFirst with it.

Basically, the National Football League decided to completely pander to the lowest common denominator.

And yes, you can enjoy “God Bless America,” or you can take that song and interpret the message as “God Bless America” and no one else. Let’s discuss which route they go at the Indy 500.

The 2018 edition of the race followed this ultra-nationalistic program:

-a rendition of America the Beautiful

-a brief speech on the meaning and importance of Memorial Day

-playing of Battle Hymn of the Republic (the Union’s national anthem during the Civil War). Side note: because their politics aligns much more with the Confederacy today, most people forget that Indiana was actually a Union state (the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln actually).

-a Christian prayer, for all 350,000 people in attendance. So if your religion is something other than Christianity, or even none, you’re still expected to participate.

-playing of God Bless America

-an Armed Forces promotional video

-the national anthem, followed by a B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover

-Back Home Again in Indiana (While this counts as yet another national anthem, with this song being Indiana’s equivalent, it was pretty awesome. Sung by the incomparable Jim Cornelison, it was the best part of this experience by far)

By the way, pickup-trucks, with giant American flags in the flatbeds, zip around the track before and during all of this.

Then the race began, after four different national anthems, plus the military-industrial complex informercials, and it was watched by tens of thousands of people in patriotic clothing (like myself).

One piece of nationalistic clothing I’ve never purchased, in any way, shape or form, is an article of clothing derived from the American flag.

That’s because the U.S. Flag Code reads as follows:

“The Flag Code addresses the impropriety of using the flag as an article of personal adornment, a design of items of temporary use, and item of clothing. The evident purpose of these suggested restraints is to limit the commercial or common usage of the flag, and, thus, maintain its dignity.”

As Collins Flags.com articulates:

So what does that mean? You should not use the American flag as an article of clothing. However, in 1976 an amendment was made that allowed uniforms for military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic groups to use a flag patch or pin near the left side, closer the heart. But it is important to remember that the Flag Code is only intended as a guideline to be followed on a voluntary basis. The Code was originally created to ensure proper respect of our flag. While the Flag Code may not be enforceable by law, many citizens think wearing the stars and stripes is offensive.

It’s extremely ironic, the group of people that claim to respect the flag the most, are actually the same types of people who are most likely to desecrate it.

See some examples below:

Driving home from the race, one of the hottest on record, we saw something unique while passing through the Indiana Wind Farm.

Near Fowler, IN, we saw a group of guys who were just randomly waving American flags on a bridge over Interstate-65. That was the extent of their political message – just waving Old Glory around in 95 degree heat.

Trying to convey this extremist level of patriotism, just like what goes at the Indy 500, screams overcompensation.

You can love your country without having to constantly tell, in the loudest way possible, every single person you meet.

