Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk

The silly season has been rather dull and mundane so far for Liverpool FC, with not much going on in regards to incomings. However, there has been a lot of chatter when it comes to outgoings. There has been a lot of speculative discourse circulating around Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

We’ll cover that here in our first edition of Liverpool FC Transfer Talk.

Al-Nassr boasts Liverpool legend Sadio Mane on their roster, and there have been a whole host of claims that Van Dijk will be reuniting with his former teammate.

You can nix that idea because the Dutch international is actually staying at the club and not moving to the Saudi Pro League; according to the Liverpool Echo.

Moving on to Salah, and staying in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad offered £150 million for the Egyptian magician last summer. Salah held the line, and stayed put, but what about this summer?

Is he going to stick around for life after Jurgen Klopp, and be a part of the Arne Slot rebuild?

Well, there are already rumors he’ll be the subject of a £100 million bid this window.

Now 31, and in the final year of his LFC deal, will he make the move to the Arabian Peninsula this time around?

The Mirror has more.

