Man United Put Off By £70m Jarred Branthwaite Price Tag

Jarred Branthwaite is a top priority for Manchester United this summer transfer window, as the Everton center back perfectly fits one of their most pressing positional needs. The English international has already agreed personal terms to make the switch and that means we’re now off and running with the first United transfer saga of the summer.

And now the saga truly begins because the two sides are miles apart on valuation.

Widespread reports claim Everton want more than £70 million ($89m) for Jarred Branthwaite, with the BBC putting the number at £80 million ($102m).

According to an ESPN report, MUFC find that price tag “problematic” and they are “prepared to pursue other targets if Everton are unwilling to negotiate over a fee for Jarrad Branthwaite.”

According to Sky Sports, United are now making their first formal approach, with the first bid thought to be about £50 million.

Well, you know how this is going to go. We outlined all the steps of this familiar script, in our first post on United chasing Jarred Branthwaite here.

Or you can just flash back to Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes etc. etc. etc. It’s the same bit, but different clubs and different names.

With Raphael Varane leaving and Harry Maguire injury-prone and inconsistent in form, United badly need help at center back. Everton (and every other potential selling club) know this, and they will thus drive up the price.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories