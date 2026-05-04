Manchester United Football Club will make their decision on whom Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor will be after the season concludes, but caretaker manager Michael Carrick has certainly earned it. Carrcik, a club legend in his own right before his managerial career began, has guided United to Champions League qualification. The win over arch-rival Liverpool yesterday clinched it. Since Carrick took over in January, no Premier League has accrued more total points than the Red Devils. The concept of removing the interim tag on Michael Carrick seems like a no-brainer. Striker Matheus Cunha has joined some of his United teammates in backing Carrick to get the job full-time.

Michael Carrick has done an incredible job at @ManUtd 👏 No side has taken more points since he returned to Old Trafford in January 🔝 pic.twitter.com/c6quPbeXv9 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2026

Update: formal talks are soon expected, in which Carrick will be offered the head coaching position beyond this season.

“I don’t think it’s in my hands,” Cunha said. “But what he did, he’s full of confidence in the group.”

Cunha even compared Carrick’s effect on the squad to Sir Alex Ferguson, and what could be a bigger compliment (from a MUFC perspective) than that?

“How he teaches everyone is amazing,” Cunha continued.

“I think he has the magic with like these Ferguson times, these kinds of things, then he comes and brings [it] to us. Teach us how it was, and to be part of everything, then he did this, it’s amazing, he’s a pleasure, and then of course I think he deserves it.”

Cunha also made a remark about the Champions League tournament, and it’s a comment that could will likely rub people who don’t the club the wrong way. The forward acquired from Wolves last summer actually came out and said that the competition is a lesser one without the presence of the Red Devils.

“It’s one of the biggest privilege I have to play at this club and we know the goal of the season is to be there,” the Portugese forward said.

“I think Champions League without this club is not the same competition, and this club without Champions League is not same club. When we come in, I think there were a lot of doubts about how the club will come back. I’m so happy to be part of this.”

United supporters will absolutely love Cunha’s remarks there. Fans of other clubs, however, will likely find his comments pretty off-putting.

However, no matter what you think of Cunha’s remarks, the basic principle, of giving Carrick the job full-time is a true no-brainer. He’s done everything possible, and more, to earn it.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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