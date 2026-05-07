Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick fielded questions about his future at the club, beyond this season, at a press conference today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland AFC. While he is in pole position to get the full-time managerial gig, nothing is decided as of now.

While he has certainly done more than enough to deserve having the “interim” tag removed, and some United players have expressed their wish that he gets the permanent head coaching gig, the situation is far from settled right now.

Manchester United at Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 9, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Premier League Standing: Man United 3rd, 64 pts, Sunderland 12th, 47 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 51% Draw 25% Sunderland win 24%

“Clarity is important,” Carrick told the media.

“I think moving forward, it’s come at the time, right at the end of the season, where I think we’ve finished strong, put ourselves in a good position. And obviously the situation of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think it’s just the natural time. It was always spoke about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing has really changed, to be honest.”

Carrick was then asked why nothing has changed, despite the fact that he’s accomplished his primary goal (leading United back to Champions League qualification) with three games left on the season.

“It’s a matter of days ago and we’ve got eyes on finishing the season strongly as well,” the former United defensive midfielder said. “I understand the question, I understand the timing of it, but from my point of view right at this stage it’s just putting the boys in a place to finish the season strongly.”

While it is very likely he’ll get the job, we won’t get confirmation until after the season.

Moving on to the fitness situation, Benjamin Sesko has a shin injury, and faces a late fitness test in order to make the squad.

“He got a bang on his shin when he fell down the side of the pitch,” Carrick said on Sunday.

“It’s something that he’s been carrying for a little bit as well, so we’ve had to manage him, but he’s certainly had a bang right on the same spot. It’s as simple as that, really.”

So Sesko should be fine. Meanwhile Lisandro Martinez is eligible to return here, having finished serving his three match suspension.

And then finally, Matthijs de Ligt (lower back injury) faces a race against the calendar to feature again before the season concludes.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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