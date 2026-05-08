Newcastle United heads to Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a matchup that is not quite dead rubber, but close. Forest haven’t secured safety yet, but they’re pretty much there. There are only two teams left in the relegation scrap- West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle are in no-man’s land. They’re mid-table, and nowhere near UEFA competition qualification, but also not a threat to be relegated. Manager Eddie Howe met the media earlier today, and during the media session, he gave updates on three of his injured players: Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Fabian Schar.

Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 10, 2pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Premier League Standings:

Nottingham Forest- 16th, 6 points clear of relegation Newcastle United- 13th, mid-table, not in contention for continental competition

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest win 36% Draw 27% Newcastle United win 37%

Newcastle United Team News

Let’s start with Tino Livramento, who has battled several injuries this season. His latest issue, a thigh problem, has now officially shut him down for the rest of the season.

“Tino is doing well,” Howe said earlier today. “He is really improving and running on the grass again. I don’t think we will see him again this season. We could maybe push him for the Fulham game, but that would feel silly. I think let’s him recover and get a good summer behind him.”

Miley, meanwhile, is also shut down for the rest of the season, due to his fracturing his fibula in a training session earlier this week.

Howe described the inurious incident in detail, earlier today at the media session:

“It was an innocuous moment, he was training on Tuesday, he slipped, no other player was involved. He was unable to continue, and it was a little more serious than we thought. The surgery went well, he now faces a few months out, we hope he will be back in and around pre-season.”

And then finally with Fabian Schar, is not completely officially ruled out for the rest of the season, but most likely, he’s done. Schar is continuing his recovery from a complicated foot infection, one that required surgery.

“We’re not 100 percent sure [when he’ll be back],” Howe said.

“His situation was slightly unique. He was very close to returning to full fitness, but then picked up that infection. He is building up his strength and resilience again.

“He is looking a lot more positive in his body at the moment, but whether or not we will see him on the pitch this season, we will wait and see.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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