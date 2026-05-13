One of the most nightmarish weeks in Real Madrid history has concluded, and now it’s time to look ahead to the future. Jose Mourinho is set to become the new manager, in a move that can certainly be classified under the “desperate times call for desperate measures” cliche. The Special One takes over at the end of this campaign, which still has three games left. And for the second straight season, Los Blancos will win no silverware. Kylian Mbappe, certainly among the best overall players in the game today, has seen his first two seasons in the Spanish capital finish trophyless. Can’t say that many people saw this coming when he left Paris Saint-Germain to join Madrid.

Real Oviedo at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday May 14th, 9:30pm, Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

LL Position: Real Madrid 2nd, with FC Barcelona crowned champions Real Oviedo 20th, already relegated

More on the Mourinho appointment: go here

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid win 75% Draw 15% Real Oviedo win 10%

Real Madrid Team News

That was a huge money signing with off-the-charts hype. Mbappe may not play tomorrow night either, as his availability remains uncertain. The French striker has recovered from a hamstring problem, and returned to training, but this match is dead rubber for both sides. Madrid are eliminated from La Liga contention and Real Oviedo are already consigned to the Segunda Division.

In addition to Mbappe, Federico Valverde is also a doubt due to the head injury that he sustained after his training ground bust up with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid have so many problems right now, the last thing they need are their own players intentionally injuring their teammates.

Elsewhere Dean Huijsen is a doubt due to physical discomfort, or as we like to call it “awareness” of an injury.

And then finally, Rodrygo, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal all remain sidelined as long-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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