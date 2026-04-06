Harry Kane is obviously the lead when it comes to team news items for the massive Bayern Munich at Real Madrid Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Kane missed the comeback win at Freiburg in the Bundesliga, but he’is expected to be fit again for the midweek UCL quaterfinal clash at the Spanish capital. Most likely, Harry Kane will play, but not from the opening.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kick: Tues April 7, 5:45pm Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, Leg 1/2

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich win 44% Draw 24% Real Madrid win 32%

Team News for Both Sides

The English talisman is a doubt to go the full 90 in this one. Meanwhile Sven Ulreich, Cassiano Kiala, David Santos and Wisdom Mike are all due to miss out due to injuries. Otherwise there are no new injury/fitness/availability updates to cover for the Bavarian powerhouse.

Shifting gears to Madrid, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos both face late fitness tests here in order to make the squad while Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo remain sidelined due to injury.

Otherwise there are no new changes for the all-time Reyes del Europa.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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