Illini Basketball Becoming NBA Draft Pipeline for Guards, Wings

The NBA Draft is upon Tuesday, June 23, beginning at 7pm CST on ABC/ESPN. The second round is Wednesday, June 24, beginning at 7pm central on ESPN. Illini basketball superstar Keaton Wagler will almost certainly be selected somewhere in the top ten. He could even go top five. Wagler has been officially extended a draft green room invite, meaning he is almost assured of being selected in the first round.

Recent years have seen a resurgence of Illini in the NBA Draft, following the drought from 2013-2020. No Illini basketball players were drafted in between Meyers Leonard in 2012 and Ayo Dosunmu in 2021.

Things have totally changed now though, with the recent surge of top-tier Illini prospects, which includes the likes of Terrence Shannon, Brandon Podziemski (yeah, we’ll include him too because why not?), Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley. (I guess Illinois can claim Morez Johnson this year too? Maybe)

Illinois is establishing itself as a premier destination to play college ball, especially so if you’re a guard (or even a wing, small forward or guard/small forward) who wants to make it to the association someday.

For the latest and greatest NBA Mock Draft go here. Let’s review it all, starting with the Chicago kid who helped to truly start the program turnaround.

Once the Morgan Park grad committed to Illinois, the level of talent to Champaign starting trending up again. It was the beginning of life after the dark ages of John Groce. Drafted 38th overall by his hometown Chicago Bulls, he’s been living the dream, as he made the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2021-22.

He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in midseason, and his career continues on an upward trajectory, as he averaged nearly 15 points per game this season.

One of the best single season individual performances in Illini basketball history, TSJ carried Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament title and Elite 8 appearance in 2023-24. Taken 27th overall by Minnesota, he now teams with Ayo to give Illinois fans a NBA team worth rooting for.

As they don’t really have one in Shannon’s hometown of Chicago.

Brandon Podziemski

Wasn’t drafted out of Illinois, but hey, we can claim him anyway. If you do count him as an Illini, then you also have a NBA Draft pick in 2023.

And then if the Illini had a player picked in 2022 (they didn’t unfortunately), then you’d have a NBA Draft streak going from 2021 onward.

At Illinois he was the epitome for what the NBA wants these days- a tall guard who can score, shoots threes all the time and well, optional defending. Jakučionis was one-and-done with the Illini, and he went #20 overall to the Miami Heat where he averaged just over 6 ppg on 42% FG and 43% from 3.

Riley started slow in Champaign, but came on late, and he surged his stock enough for the Washington Wizards to take him at #21 overall last June. The Canadian was a double figure scorer during his rookie season

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.