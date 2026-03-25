When Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe met the media, ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby loss to Sunderland, he gave injury updates on Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley. It sounds like all three will be back once this current international break is over. And it’s a break that’s especially long given how Newcastle is eliminated from the FA Cup.

“We anticipate Lewis (Miley) will be back after the break,” Howe said on March 20. “Same with Bruno (Guimaraes) and Fab (Schar).” Let’s go further in detail on this trio. Also, in case you missed it, here is the link to Newcastle United Injury Updates Part 1.

Bruno Guimaraes

One of the team’s most key players, he’s now in the home stretch of recovery from his thigh injury.

Expected Return Date: April 12 at Crystal Palace

Fabian Schar

Schar’s ankle problem was the only situation that Howe further expounded upon.

“He’s been working hard,” Howe said.

“He was in the Middle East training, of course, that was difficult for him. But he’s back, doing well. I think he’s feeling good about his body [and] his rehab. We’ve got a good period of training time with him, so the Palace game, I’m sure, will be a target, whether that’s realistic or not, let’s wait and see.”

Expected Return Date: April 12 at Crystal Palace, or versus AFC Bournemouth April 18.

Lewis Miley

Like Bruno, he’s also in the home stretch of recovery from a thigh injury.

Expected Return Date: April 12 at Crystal Palace

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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