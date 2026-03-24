West Ham United are just one point away from surpassing another big money, esteemed brand name London club, Tottenham Hotspur, for the final safety spot in the Premier League table. It’s not the relegation scrap that we expected, but it’s one that will be exciting nonetheless. And the Hammers have a massive advantage when it comes to the squad health/fitness situation. They only have three injury concerns: Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Lukasz Fabianski. Meanwhile Tottenham’s injury list is exceedingly long, and we’ll cover that in an upcoming post. For now, we’ve got some “Irons in the fire” to cover. Well, three actually, to be specific.

Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo was named to the starting lineup that lost 2-0 to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. He then suffered a calf injury in the warm-ups, and missed out. However, the international break comes at the right time, and he should be fine for the next match.

Potential Return Date: Sunday April 5, FA Cup Quarterfinal vs Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville

“Not available for this game,” West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said this past Friday, heading into the loss at Villa. “He’s getting better each day…we are assessing day-by-day, but for Sunday, he is not going to be available.”

Like Todibo, Summerville has been dealing with a calf injury.

Potential Return Date: Sunday April 5, FA Cup Quarterfinal vs Leeds United

Lukasz Fabianski

Goalkeeper remains sidelined as a longer-term injury absentee, due to a lower back problem.

Potential Return Date: TBD/Uncertain

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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