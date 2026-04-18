The next round of Premier League action concludes with a Monday night London derby- West Ham United at Crystal Palace. Lukasz Fabianski is the only injury concern for the Hammers, as he remains sidelined with a lower back problem. Fabianski has been out for a long period already, so the Irons are basically a fully fit squad at this point, while Palace actually have a decently long list of injuries to contend with. Adam Wharton could return on Monday night, as he may be nearing a recovery from his adductor strain.

West Ham United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. April. 20, 2026, at 8pm, Selhurst Park London, UK

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 13th, 42 pts, WLWDW West Ham 17th, 32 pts, LWDLW

Result Probability: West Ham United 31% Draw 29% Crystal Palace 40%

Crystal Palace Team News

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner offering the following update on Thursday: “I don’t know [how serious], honestly. Adam was his adductor, for which he had to leave the England camp. And let’s see, he says it doesn’t look so serious, but of course, we have to assess him further.”

Let’s keep him in the “doubt” category for now. The other update Glasner provided on Thursday, regarding Maxence Lacroix, was way less encouraging.

“I don’t know [how serious], honestly,” Glasner said. “Maxence, I think he touched foot to foot, and then he felt his knee, I think the medial ligament, so let’s see. It’s painful.”

We won’t likely see him again until May, at the earliest. Otherwise the injury/fitness situation remains the same for the south London club.

Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah and Evan Guessand remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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