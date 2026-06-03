Manchester United football club will be making a massive clearout this summer transfer window. Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro are all confirmed as exiting while Rasmus Hojlund has seen his loan move converted into a permanent one. We’ll cover all four of these situations in more detail here. Meanwhile five more players could be on the move, via additional loans or outright sales, and we’ll cover those guys in the next post.

Manchester United Summer Clearout

What a disaster signing this was for United. It took two or three summers for it to finally happen, after needlessly protracted transfer noise, and in the end, he would tally just 12 goals in a United shirt. However, they just couldn’t sell him, so they had to send Sancho out on loan to three different clubs- Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea (where they literally paid a hefty fee just to get out of their obligation to buy him outright) and Aston Villa.

Now his contract, one of the worst deals in club history has finally expired.

Sancho is a free agent, and his future is uncertain. It isn’t clear if Villa would want him to continue on or not, as he did not impress while he was with the club this season.

It might be time for him to start over in a league outside the big five. Or at least somewhere other than the Premier League.

Tyrell Malacia

His spell was injury-riddled, to say the least. The Dutch left back confirmed his farewell after Championship Sunday, in a season that saw him make only two appearances. Not sure where he lands next, but AS Roma are reportedly keen.

His loan deal at Napoli was converted into a permanent transfer, we learned today, and that was covered in the previous post.

Casemiro

He doesn’t leave as a club legend exactly, but he does depart at a level of having made a positve impact. It appears that Inter Miami CF will be his next club.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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