Liverpool Predicted Starting XI vs Wrexham (Preseason Friendly)

In terms of a preseason friendly, this might be as high profile as it gets for Liverpool FC. They’re playing in New York City, “the capital of the world,” at the home of the “Bronx Bombers,” the New York Yankees, one of the biggest and best brands in all of sports.

The Reds are also taking on Wrexham AFC, a club literally owned by Hollywood movie stars, with their own reality show on a major streaming service. It’s time for LFC to have an “empire state of mind” here, because “these lights will inspire you.”

2026 Liverpool USA Preseason Tour

July 25, Sunderland, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN, 5pm local, 11pm BST

July 29, Wrexham, Yankee Stadium, New York, NY, 7:30 local, 12:30 BST

Aug 2, Leeds United, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, 3pm local, 9pm BST

Liverpool vs Wrexham AFC FYIs

When: Wed July 29, 7:30pm EST

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Home of the 27-time World Series champion New York Yankees

Liverpool Team News: go here

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and on Liverpool’s streaming service as well

Andoni Iraola on the importance of the Dominik Szoboszlai to the team: Read more about that here

Liverpool Long-term Injured Updates: Jayden Danns, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni

So without any further ado, let’s try and predict who Reds boss Andoni Iraola could pick for his starting XI for the midweek friendly in the big apple.

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting XI vs Wrexham AFC

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Talla Ndiaye, Curtis Jones, Milos Kerkez; James McConnell, Dominic Szoboszlai; Trey Nyoni, Harvey Elliott, Rio Ngumoha; Will Wright

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.