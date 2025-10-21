Yankee Stadium to Host Golf, for the First Time Ever

Yankee Stadium will not be hosting the World Series this fall. Of course, you already knew that as the New York Yankees failed to reach the American League Championship Series this season.

There is a fair amount of time between now and the Pinstripe Bowl, which features a sixth place Big Ten team against a middle-of-the-pack ACC squad (Northwestern vs. Duke looks probable right now), so Yankee Stadium is available for other events right now.

Turns out another sporting event, of sorts, is coming to the house that replace the House that Ruth Built- Upper Deck Golf.

Yes, Yankee Stadium is hosting the sport of golf, in any form, for the first time in its history. It’s not a PGA or LPGA event, but of the recreational variety.

If it’s your dream to play a round in one of the most storied venues in all of sports, your chance comes on Friday November 7th and Saturday November 8th.

According to the release sent out by the club:

“The course will be set up around the 200 and 300 Level Concourses, and guests will hit shots to custom greens on the field below. Festivities will include music, drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges at a VIP bar inside the ballpark.”

And golf clubs of all types will be provided, just in case you don’t have your own set.

