2024 MLB Mock Draft Version 1.0

Welcome to the first edition of our 2024 MLB Mock Draft! The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to do a mock draft for all four of the major North American sports. And while most mock drafts don’t fill out player descriptions, we do!

For our NHL Mock Draft go here. The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft will be held during All-Star week in July.

1. Cleveland Guardians, Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

More than ever, the MLB Draft is favoring college players more than high school, and no college has more first round talent than Wake Forest. Their group of blue chippers is led by Kurtz, who has more power than anyone in this class.

2. Cincinnati Reds, JJ Wetherholt, SS/2B, West Virginia

This draft class’s best pure hitter, it is probably a toss up between Kurtz and Wetherholt to determine who will be the No. 1 overall pick.

3. Colorado Rockies: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

The top two way prospect in this class, Caglianone is definitely in the conversation to go No. 1.

No matter which way he goes in the course of his career, this Gator can help the Rockies, who have needs all around.

4. Oakland-Las Vegas Athletics: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State

The A’s are really in a dark period right now, and they can use a light, in any way, shape or form to help the guide way toward something better.

Bazzana is considered one of the more “can’t miss” prospects in this class.

5. Chicago White Sox, Josh Hartle, LHP, Wake Forest

The White Sox just look like a pathetically inept organization right now, on all levels. It is astounding that Owner Jerry Reinsdorf has confidence that he’ll get $1B in public funding from the city in order to finance the new stadium he wants.

The South-Siders should go best pitcher available here.

6. Kansas City Royals, Charlie Condon, OF/1B, Georgia

Condon is probably a top five overall prospect, regardless of position, in this class.

7. St. Louis Cardinals, Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina

Honeycutt is a 5-tool guy, and for the sake of the BFIB, the STL needs to go best player available.

8. Los Angeles Angels, Seaver King, OF/SS, Wake Forest

Wake Forest is the new Vanderbilt- a southern school wearing black & gold that is overloaded with first round MLB talent, and among the favorites to win the NCAA Division I national title.

9. Pittsburgh Pirates, Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas

2019 first round draft selection Quinn Priester made his MLB debut this past season, and it didn’t go well. Neither did his rookie campaign overall, but we still believe in Priester, and in the reputation this organization has for developing pitching. Smith would fit in nicely.

10. Washington Nationals, Tommy White, 3B, LSU

A great pure hitter, landing White ability but probably winds up at first base in pro ball.

11. Detroit Tigers, Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford

Tigers need help all-around, at every position, and Moore is a fantastic catcher with a big bat.

12. Boston Red Sox, Konnor Griffin, OF, Jackson Prep, Flowood, Miss.

And our first high school prospect is off the boards! Yes, it took this long to get here.

13. San Francisco Giants, Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa

A former Hawkeyes wide receiver, Brecht made the right call in leaving football and pursuing baseball. Because they don’t really believe in playing offense in the Iowa football program, and they sure as hell don’t believe in throwing the ball! Brecht was right to get away from sports’ worst nepo-baby Brian Ferentz.

Given all the Iowa-Cubs connections, we almost mocked him to the next slot.

14. Chicago Cubs, Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

Ah yes! Wouldn’t all the Cubs fan Hawkeyes love the idea of Brecht coming to the Friendly Confines! The Cubs badly need pitching, and Lord knows Ricketts isn’t really interesting in spending money on getting it.

Or maybe Jed is the problem? Who knows, but this was an absolutely pathetic offseason on the North side.

15. Seattle Mariners, Mike Sirota, CF, Northeastern

He’s considered, hands down, the best small school prospect in this class.

16. Miami Marlins, Braden Montgomery, OF/RHP, Texas A&M

Stanford transfer should likely fit in as a RF at the big league level

17. Milwaukee Brewers, P.J. Morlando, OF, Summerville (S.C.) HS

Morlando might be the best overall offensive prospect, in the high school ranks, in this draft class.

18. Tampa Bay Rays, Noah Franco, OF/LHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

The best two-way prospect at the prep level comes out of a school that’s nationally known for their athletic programs.

19. New York Mets, Thatcher Hurd, RHP, Louisiana State

It’s the New York Mess at this point, and they can begin cleaning up by taking one of the better college pitchers in this class.

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS, Jonesboro, Ark.

The Ole Miss commit is maybe the best U19 hitting prospect in this class.

21. Minnesota Twins, Caleb Lomavita, C, California

Could the Twins land their next Joe Mauer here?

22. Baltimore Orioles, Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Os need pitching and Caminiti brings a four pitch repertoire.

23. Los Angeles Dodgers, Drew Beam, RHP, Tennessee

Rocky Top! Beam has the kind of stuff that has him seeing himself rocket up the draft boards.

24. Atlanta Braves, Carson Benge, OF/RHP, Oklahoma State

Benge’s combination of bat-to-ball skills and high exit velocities ranks with among the very best in college and he’ll shoot up this list if his power develops as hoped this spring.

25. San Diego Padres, Caleb Bonemer, SS/3B, Okemos (Mich.) HS

This suburb of Lansing, which all Michigan State grads know all too well, hasn’t produced many pro athletes. However, Bonemer has the potential to be really special.

26. New York Yankees, Jacob Cozart, C, NC State

Yankees always have the luxury of drafting best player available, regardless of position.

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Ryan Sloan, RHP, York HS

Philly should likely go best pitcher available here.

28. Houston Astros, Tyler Bell, SS, Lincoln-Way East HS, Frankfort, Illinois

All hail the Griffins! Out of the SWSC, which used to be the SICA West. Glad to see a local boy among the top prospects in this class, and thus I can include at least one in my 2024 MLB mock draft.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks, Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State

Smith is a big, strong dude, who looks and acts the part of a power hitting third baseman in the making.

30. Texas Rangers, Michael Massey, RHP, Wake Forest

Yes, the Demon Deacons bookend the 2024 MLB mock draft, and find themselves with five projected first-rounders.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories