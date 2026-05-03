Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major double injury blow this past week, ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie with Bayern Munich. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier suffered a right thigh injury in training, this past Wednesday, and he’s now set to miss this epic clash (which many have deemed the true UCL Final) on this coming Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Tie

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain: Leg 2 of 2

Aggregate: PSG leads 5-4

Kickoff: Wed May 6, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Google’s Result Probability: PSG win 23% Extra Time 19% Bayern Munich win 59%

Team News for Both Sides

Elsewhere it has now been confirmed that central defender Achraf Hakimi will miss this match, as well as the rest of the season, after suffering a tear in his right hamstring. The injury occurred in the first leg of this tie, during a collission with Bayern’s Konrad Laimer. Hakimi could be back for the UCL Final, should PSG advance. He should be back for the World Cup. Shifting gears to Bayern Munich, manager Vincent Kompany made it crystal clear that his team had emerged unscathed from new injuries in the 3-3 draw with Heidenheim yesterday..

“Now this game is over, everyone is fit,” Kompany said. “That’s what we wanted. Now we can focus on Wednesday.” So that means the injury situation remains the same, with Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Klanac all out. Youngster Lennart Karl is in the final stages of his recovery from a thigh injury, and is pushing to be in the matchday squad come Wednesday night. We’ll just have to wait and see. “An experienced player knows his limits,” Kompany said in his prematch press conference ahead of Heidenheim. “Lennart will do everything he can to be ready for the match against PSG, but we have to respect how the body works.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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