As the UEFA Champions League reaches its semifinals stage, the main team news item for Bayern Munich relates to the dugout. Manager Vincent Kompany is suspended for this match, having accrued his third yellow card of the competition. Therefore, Kompany will have to serve a one match for this epic clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile Serge Gnabry (thigh), Tom Bischof and Sven Ulreich (both of which have unspecified muscular issues) will miss out on playing in the city of lights, due to injury.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain: Leg 1 of 2

Kickoff: Tue Apr 28, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Google’s Result Probability: PSG win 42% Draw 24% Bayern Munich win 34%

Team News for Both Sides

However, Lennart Karl could still be in the picture for the midweek trip to the French capital. He’s nearing a return from injury, and faces a race against the clock to be passed fit. Shifting gears to the holders of this tropy, they just welcomed back Fabian Ruiz, after a two month layoff, due to a knee injury.

He played 45 min in a 3-0 win at Angers yesterday. Perhaps he’ll do the full 90 minutes here? Meanwhile Vitinha missed out on Saturday, due to the heel injury that he suffered against Lyon a week ago. But he’s not far off from returning to action, as he’s currently training individually.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories