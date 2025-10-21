Bayern Munich Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs Club Brugge

It was just announced, only a few hours ago that Bayern Munich have extended the contract of manager Vincent Kompany. The young boss will now be at the giant Bavarian club until 2029. It was an easy decision to make as he won silverware last season, and has this side top of the table, by a nice margin for this time of year, in the Bundesliga. Coming off the Der Klassiker win on Saturday and heading into the Champions League clash with Club Brugge, the timing was right to extend Kompany, whose side is also top of the table in the UCL standings.

So it’s a good time to be a supporter of this club, and they have the right man in charge of the squad.

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Liverpool at Eintracht Frankfurt

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 22, 8pm, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

UCL Standing, Form: Bayern Munich 1st, 6 pts, WW Club Brugge 14th, 3 pts, WL

Bayern Munich Team News

The team’s injury and fitness situation remains unchanged from the weekend win over arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanisic, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala are all expected to miss out once again here.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction

Manuel Neuer; Zacha Boey, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Diaz; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

