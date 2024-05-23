Bayern Munich’s very futile pursuit of a top tier manager this spring have left them on the cusp of hiring Vincent Kompany. While he is a Manchester City club legend, in the truest sense, his career as a manager has yet to take off. While he did have some decent moments at Anderlecht, he currently leads Burnley, a club that has just been relegated.

That isn’t stopping the Bavarian giants however. According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have offered the 38-year-old Belgian a three-year deal.

?? News #Kompany | FC Bayern have offered him a contract until 2027! Ready to sign as soon as both clubs will find an agreement. Negotiations still ongoing. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/hwO38IOQyY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2024

It is not done yet, by any means, but it an agreement seems rather imminent. Kompany is a manager with a CV that is a far cry from Munich’s usual trophy producing machine of managers. Kompany won the EFL Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, and led Anderlecht to the Belgian Cup runner-up in 2021-22, but his win rate as a manager is still just 43%.

However, the Bundesliga giants have bungled their manager search so badly that they really can’t afford to be choosy anymore. Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and even Ralf Rangnick of all people, rejected the gig.

This hire could potentially lead to unsettling some of Bayern’s best players.

As you might have heard, at least a few hundred times, Harry Kane has never won a trophy, for club or country. Even a move to Bayern couldn’t end his silverware drought.

No one seems to be too optimistic about what will happen at Bayern, with Vincent Kompany in charge, so it is quite possible that he starts looking for another transfer soon.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

