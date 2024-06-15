Tottenham Transfer Talk: Luka Vuskovic, Eberechi Eze

Luka Vuskovic, 17, became a Tottenham Hotspur player last September when he was acquired in a £12m deal from Hajduk Split. The contract will keep him at the club until 2030.

However, FIFA rules dictate that the Croatian sensation cannot arrive at White Hart Lane until he turns 18 next year.

Until that day comes, the 2007 born defender will need to go out on loan, and the destination is close to being finalized-

Belgian club Westerlo. That is according to a report in the Evening Standard.

While there is no issue on personal terms, there is still paperwork pending between the two clubs, until this get formerly approved.

Moving on to the next item, Football Insider reports that Manchester United and Tottenham are ready to pay £60 million plus to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

United’s interest is long-standing in the 25-year-old, as Eze, as well as his teammate Michael Olise, have been linked to the Old Trafford for quite some time.

United right back and former Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move back to Selhurst Park.

It has also been speculated that he might be a part of some cash and swap deal for Eze and/or Olise.

