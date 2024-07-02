The Sports Bank

2025 NFL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The tradition continues! It is time for another version 1.0 of a mock draft. Welcome to the very first 2025 NFL Mock Draft that we’ve constructed. For the latest MLB mock draft go here. We’ll do a new NBA and NHL mock draft later on this summer as well.

For the time being, player descriptions are missing, but we’ll add those in during future updates.

The order is provided via ESPN’s 2025 NFL Draft projection

Past NFL Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024  2022  2021  2020  2019  2018  2017  2016  2015

2014  2013  2012  2010  2009

Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all.

As always, enjoy our 50 worst NFL Draft buzz phrases, cliches and other assorted word salad.

1. New England, James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

2. Carolina, Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

3. Denver, Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

4. Tennessee, Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

5. Washington, Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

6. Giants, Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

7. Minnesota, Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

8. Las Vegas, Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

9. Arizona, Harold Perkins, OLB/DE, LSU

10. New Orleans, Will Campbell, OT, LSU

11. Seattle, Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

12. Tampa, Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

13. Pittsburgh, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami

14. Indianapolis, Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

15. Jacksonville, Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

16. Cleveland, Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

17. Chicago, Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

18. Chargers, Emery Jones, OT, LSU

19. Rams, Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

20. Jets, Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

21. Miami, Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

22. Atlanta, Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

23. Houston, Jack Stewart, Edge, Ohio State

24. Green Bay, Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas

25. Cincinnati, Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

26. Buffalo, Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

27. Dallas, Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

28. Philadelphia, Edge, Florida State

29. Baltimore, Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

30. Detroit, Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

31. Kansas City, Joshua Gray, OL, Oregon State

32. San Francisco, Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

