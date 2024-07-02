2025 NFL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The tradition continues! It is time for another version 1.0 of a mock draft. Welcome to the very first 2025 NFL Mock Draft that we’ve constructed. For the latest MLB mock draft go here. We’ll do a new NBA and NHL mock draft later on this summer as well.
For the time being, player descriptions are missing, but we’ll add those in during future updates.
The order is provided via ESPN’s 2025 NFL Draft projection
Past NFL Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015
Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all.
As always, enjoy our 50 worst NFL Draft buzz phrases, cliches and other assorted word salad.
1. New England, James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee
2. Carolina, Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
3. Denver, Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
4. Tennessee, Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
5. Washington, Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
6. Giants, Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
7. Minnesota, Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
8. Las Vegas, Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
9. Arizona, Harold Perkins, OLB/DE, LSU
10. New Orleans, Will Campbell, OT, LSU
11. Seattle, Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
12. Tampa, Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
13. Pittsburgh, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
14. Indianapolis, Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
15. Jacksonville, Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
16. Cleveland, Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
17. Chicago, Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
18. Chargers, Emery Jones, OT, LSU
19. Rams, Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
20. Jets, Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
21. Miami, Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
22. Atlanta, Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
23. Houston, Jack Stewart, Edge, Ohio State
24. Green Bay, Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
25. Cincinnati, Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
26. Buffalo, Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
27. Dallas, Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
28. Philadelphia, Edge, Florida State
29. Baltimore, Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
30. Detroit, Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
31. Kansas City, Joshua Gray, OL, Oregon State
32. San Francisco, Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.