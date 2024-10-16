It’s here! The TRUE Homecoming weekend for the Illinois Fighting Illini in 2024. We say that because this is the real “circle the date” game on the calendar, as the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines come to town. It’s the real homecoming because all the alumni and University luminaries will be back on campus for this special occasion centennial.

It’s a sold out, nationally broadcast themed day game that, at this point, has a bowl game feel to the atmosphere!

#24 Michigan Wolverines at #21 Illinois Fighting Illini FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 | 2:30 pm CT, CBS (National Broadcast)

SPREAD: Michigan Wolverines -3, despite being the lower ranked team, and on the road (go here for more on the betting info)

Go Here for more on: broadcast information, betting lines, the weekend’s special festivities, commemorative uniforms

Preview Material: Why Red Grange is the #1 Icon The Gray Ghost Legend/Uniforms They Inspired

Howard Griffith Exclusive Conversation, Covering the Time He Met Red Grange

Michigan Wolverines (4-2, 2-1) Preview

Here’s an interesting factoid: the last time that a defensive player won the Heisman trophy it was a Michigan Wolverine. Charles Woodson, a defensive back to be exact. This team is led by defense, as they have three first round NFL Draft prospects on D: Will Johnson, CB, Mason Graham, DT, and Kenneth Grant, DL.

As you can see, two of those prospects are on the D-line, and that reflects on just how strong that position group is. Don’t be surprised if the Illini have major problems with them on Saturday.

UM has another first round prospect, on the other side of the ball in Colston Loveland, TE. (See our latest NFL Mock Draft here) The only problem is that the Michigan Wolverines just can't seem to throw the ball…no matter who is playing quarterback. The ball is now in the hands of 25-year-old (yes, you read that right) Jack Tuttle, he was officially named the QB1 yesterday. We'll see if he can fare any better, but Michigan is kind of one-dimensional on offense. I still struggle taking Sherrone Moore seriously as Michigan Wolverines head coach. Mostly (ok, only) because of the post game interview at Penn State last season. If you recall that incident, the media who covered it who don't work for outlets with Big Ten broadcast rights presented and analyzed it correctly. The media working for Big Ten rights holders who commented on it….well, yeah, just discount anything they said. Michigan owns this series, with a 72-23-2 advantage all-time. They are 35-12-11 all-time in Champaign. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1) Preview Is Bret Bielema returning the program to a level not seen since the John Mackovic era/early 1990s, where your floor is 6 wins per season? I do think Bert (still have no idea why so many people call him that, when his name is Bret, but at least they do affectionately, as a term of endearment) has done, or is at least progressing towards that. Bielema is bringing levels of relevance and respectability to the program that haven't been seen in a generation. The main reason for all the success in the first half of this season is of course, the quarterback position. Luke Altmyer is one of the most productive and efficient passers in the entire nation. No one, with at least 100 pass attempts, has a better TD to Interception ratio than Altmyer's 14-1. Wow! He might be on his way to having the best Illini QB statistical season since Kurt Kittner. Having those two great weapons, on each end, in Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin makes a huge difference. Altmyer is coming off a career high in passing yardage against Purdue, as he finished just shy of 400. Will Kaden Feagin be healthy this for one? He could be the ultimate determining factor in this one, if so. Prediction: Illinois Fighting Illini 27, Michigan Wolverines 24 Yes, this series has been dominated by the Maize & Blue, and yes, it's even more lopsided (recently) in games staged at Memorial Stadium, but c'mon man, how can you not pick the Illini here? With all that's going on here, around this game, I just believe they'll spring the upset.

