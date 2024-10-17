Kaden Feagin Suffers Leg Injury, Doubtful for Michigan Game

Will running back Kaden Feagin, the leading rusher on #21 Illinois, be healthy for the HUGE game versus #24 Michigan on Saturday? He could be the ultimate determining factor, if so.
But right now, Feagin is doubtful to play after he suffered a hyperextension of his left leg in practice early last week, and thus missed this past Saturday’s 50-49 OT win over Purdue.
Whenever you’re dealing with a star athlete’s foot injury, it’s important to see the right sports injury podiatrist, in order to make sure you get the best treatment plan possible. Whenever you’re dealing with a leg hyperextension, like this, you’ve got to do your due diligence on the sports doctor community.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that his staff is doing just that. He also indicated that Feagin had an MRI this week.
“Right when it happened, it didn’t look great,” Bielema said of the injury to Kaden Feagin.
“Unfortunately, I think he’s going to be out for a little bit. Still finding out all the information. … We’re consulting with two or three doctors, literally from coast-to-coast on how to handle it. It’s kind of a unique injury.”
Feagin is the Illini leading rushed this season with 306 yards on 67 carries.
He had been developing into the team’s feature back, as he also has three rushing touchdowns through the first five games of the season.
#24 Michigan Wolverines at #21 Illinois Fighting Illini FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 | 2:30 pm CT, CBS (National Broadcast)
Go Here for more on: broadcast information, betting lines, the weekend’s special festivities, commemorative uniforms
Preview Material: Why Red Grange is the #1 Icon The Gray Ghost Legend/Uniforms They Inspired
Game Preview and Prediction Howard Griffith Exclusive
“Not ideal for Kaden Feagin to be out,” said star Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer, one of the nation’s most efficient and productive passers, on the Illinois radio postgame show.
“You hate to see anybody — even if it’s an opposing team — to have a player out. You never want to see anybody get hurt. But I think we have such a really, really good, deep, experienced running back room.
“Whoever is in there is going to make good things happen for us. Josh (McCray) ran really, really hard tonight — played really, really hard tonight.
“I could tell he was just laser-focused in every kind of aspect of the game — the run game, the pass game, and ran downhill really, really well.”
McCray, who has unfortunately been extremely injury prone over the course of his college career, filled in very well last week, rushing 16 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
McCray also caught three balls for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.