Kaden Feagin Suffers Leg Injury, Doubtful for Michigan Game

Will running back Kaden Feagin, the leading rusher on #21 Illinois, be healthy for the HUGE game versus #24 Michigan on Saturday? He could be the ultimate determining factor, if so.

But right now, Feagin is doubtful to play after he suffered a hyperextension of his left leg in practice early last week, and thus missed this past Saturday’s 50-49 OT win over Purdue.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that his staff is doing just that. He also indicated that Feagin had an MRI this week.

“Right when it happened, it didn’t look great,” Bielema said of the injury to Kaden Feagin.

